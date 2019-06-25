This Morning: Learning bystander CPR in only two minutes

Michigan

by: Veronica Gabriel

Posted: / Updated:

Every year more than 300,000 people go into cardiac arrest when they’re not at the hospital.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90% of those people die.

Because of that, the organization is shining a light on the importance of knowing how to perform bystander CPR.

It’s a simple technique that could triple a person’s chance of survival.

During hands only CPR there are only two steps.

The first, call 9-1-1.

The second, push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

Health experts say it only takes a few minutes to learn.

Watch the video above as 6 News Reporter, Veronica Gabriel learns from an instructor at the Michigan- American Heart Association how to perform bystander CPR.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar