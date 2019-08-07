This Morning: William Strampel to be sentenced; Kathy Klages returns to court

The first two people to be charged in connection to the Larry Nassar scandal with ties to MSU will face a judge again this morning.

One is expected to be sentenced and the other is hoping to get a charge dismissed.

William Strampel and Kathy Klages will face the same judge this morning but for two very different reasons.

Prosecutors say Strampel, who was Larry Nassar’s boss, failed to make sure Nassar followed new procedures to protect patients.. specifically after one filed a complaint.

Strampel was also accused of abusing his position to sexually harass female students.

In June, a jury found him guilty of misconduct in office and willful neglect of duty.

They did not find him guilty of second degree sexual misconduct.

Kathy Klages will also be in the same courtroom facing the same judge directly after Strampel’s sentencing today.

She’s hoping the judge will dismiss her felony charge.

Klages also is charged with a misdemeanor for lying to police about when she first learned of Nassar’s abuse.

Her attorneys say she was never told the specific crimes being investigated at the time of questioning.

Strampel’s hearing is expected to start around 10AM and Klages at 10:30AM.

