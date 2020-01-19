THIS WEEK: Local events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Millions of people will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week through marches, concerts and acts of service.

The biggest event is the Martin Luther King Day Luncheon, which starts at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Lansing center.

Thousands of people will come to see the performances and award presentations, and to hear speeches from Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

Later on, Michigan State University will continue its week-long celebration with a march on campus on Monday at 3 p.m. There will also be a campus voter drive that same day from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the MSU Union.

You’ll have the chance to learn more about civil rights, black history and social justice later in the week. The East Lansing Public Library will host a mobile black history exhibit on Thursday with more than 7000 artifacts going back as far as the Trans-Atlantic slave trade through the present day.

MSU will also host a social justice art festival on Friday. It’s open to the public and starts at noon at Snyder-Phillips hall.