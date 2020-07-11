This week’s top health stories: Can kids return to school this fall?

New research finds that patients can experience a delirium of brain inflammation, stroke and nerve damage due to COVID-19.

The study in the journal, “Brain,” found that the neurological disorders are the main and first symptoms in some COVID-19 patients. Some don’t even have severe respiratory symptoms. More research is needed to determine why some people experience these neurological complications.

Another commentary in the journal, “Pediatrics,” finds that children do not regularly transmit COVID-19 and that schools should re-open this fall keeping social distancing in mind.

The conclusions are based on several recent studies analyzing COVID-19 transmission by children.