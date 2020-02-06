This year’s winter brings mixed results for road conditions

The bitterness of winter in Michigan is no secret. However, for people like Therese Vainner, this winter has been pleasantly surprising.



“I would say this winter has been really mild. I’m an avid runner, and I’ve been running about six to seven miles training for a marathon, so it’s been really nice to be able to run outside during you know January, and February, so that’s rare, and I really appreciate it,” said Vainner.

The lack of consist snow fall, and frequent cycles of freeze, followed by thaw, mixed with plenty of precipitation are causing crews trouble with perfect conditions for pot holes.

“It really drives us crazy because we are geared up for snow fall. You know in years past we had hard winters with snow conditions, and frozen road beds, and it really wreaks havoc on our road conditions, which are already compromised, and in poor condition,” said Assistant County Administrator, and Managing Director for the Jackson County Department of Transportation, Christopher Bolt.

It’s not all bad news though. Crews are using about 20% less salt this winter.

“We spend about a million, and a half dollars on salt. So right now we are looking at a projected five hundred thousand dollars in savings,” said Bolt.

All the saved money allows Jackson County to spend more time, and money focusing on other projects like patching up those pesky pot holes. For Therese, she hopes the severe weather stays away.

“I really hope it does continue to be this kind of weather however Michigan can change really quickly, and I do expect we’ll probably get some ice storms or more snow,” said Vainner.