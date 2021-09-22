Thorough legal review underway that would prohibit the enforcing of K-12 school mask orders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Bobby Leddy, the spokesperson for Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the Governors Office is conducting a thorough legal review of the FY 2022 state budget bills with GOP provisions included that would prohibit local health departments from enacting and enforcing K-12 school mask orders.

“Our office is conducting a thorough legal review of the budget bills.

we are aware of likely unenforceable or unconstitutional language in the budget that the governor will address. Throughout the negotiation process, the governor was clear that she would uphold the effective tools we have at our disposal to ensure public health and would not prohibit businesses, local health departments, schools or other establishments from using all of the tools necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We will continue to support public health measures that protect people and save lives, but oppose any attempts that diminish our ability to manage this pandemic or prevent local health departments from doing their jobs.”

Bobby Leddy, spokesperson for Governor Whitmer