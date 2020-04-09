Thousands of Michigan parolees impacted by COVID-19 procedures

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Roughly three thousand people on parole or probation in Michigan are back on tethers after the reversal of an order from the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) earlier this week.

MDOC spokesperson Chris Gautz says a memo sent on Tuesday ordered those eligible to have their tether devices removed by MDOC parole agents. The order was halted and reversed on Wednesday, forcing agents to meet with parolees again to replace the devices.

Of the 4000 people in Michigan who are monitored with an electronic device, the majority are eligible to be removed at any time.

Gautz says the agents have masks when responding to house calls, and were all encouraged to practice social distancing as much as possible. He says the visits to replace the tethers usually take less than half an hour.

