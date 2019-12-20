Three injured in two vehicle crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - From Big Brother to brotherhood, a former reality TV star became one of the 43 troopers to graduate from the 136th Trooper Recruit School today.

Michigan’s newest troopers will soon report to work at Michigan State Police posts across the state.

Tpr. Victor Arroyo III who was on Big Brother and The Amazing Race was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at today’s ceremony.

MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper administered the Oath of Office during the ceremony at the Lansing Center. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the keynote address.

With these new troopers, there are 1,238 troopers assigned statewide.

The next trooper recruit school starts Jan. 26, 2020.