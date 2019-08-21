Three inmates indicted for stabbing death of child porn convict at Michigan prison

A Presidential Memo will streamline federal student loan debt relief for permanently disabled veterans.

The Department of Education expects to notify more than 25,000 eligible veterans and continue the process on a quarterly basis.

Since April 2018 more than $650 million in student loan relief has been given to more than 22,000 eligible veterans.

Veterans will still be able to decline loan forgiveness within 60 days of being notified they are eligible.

Veterans may decline loan relief because of potential state tax liability or because receiving loan relief could make it more difficult to take future student loans.

Eligible veterans who do not opt out of the program will have their remaining student loan balance forgiven and will be reimbursed for payments made following the date of their disability discharge.