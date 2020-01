PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) - A power outage is affecting 606 customers, west of Portland and south of Ionia.

The power outage was reported just before 5:00 p.m. to Consumers Energy and is expected to be restored by 11:00 p.m.

The cause of the outage has still not been determined.

Check out power outage tips from the Department of Homeland Security to make sure you are safe during the storm.