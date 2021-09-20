Three Juveniles caught on camera assaulting another student are being charged as adults

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) –Three Juveniles that were caught on video assaulting another student near Howell High School last month will be charged as adults.

The names of the defendants are also not being released at this time until they are arraigned on the charges in 53rd District Court.

According to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office, the three were charged with Assault with the Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office says that Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm is considered a, “specified juvenile violation” where a juvenile who is 14, 15, or 16 years old may be charged as an adult offender. If they are convicted, they may be sentenced as an adult.

“The three defendants acted as though they were befriending the victim, who was new to Howell Public Schools,” Howell City Police Department told WHMI.

They then allegedly persuaded the victim to meet them at the Howell Skatepark after school.

Authorities say they then invited him to walk to the back of the bathroom area, where he couldn’t be seen by the buses or Freshman Campus. Once there, two of the defendants violently attacked the victim, pushing him to the ground. Then they kicked and punched him several times.

The whole thing was caught on camera by the third defendant who wanted to get it all on tape.

The video shows four students outside of the high school approach the student, who was identified as having special needs, shortly after the school day ended. Two of the four of them closed in on the student, who is saying, “Ow” as they began shoving and punching him. At that point, one of the students kicks him and then both attackers stand over the victim and repeatedly beat him before walking off.

An investigation by the Howell City Police Department showcased that it was a deliberately planned attack.

The video was addressed in an email to parents of students at Howell High School by Superintendent Erin MacGregor. MacGregor called the video, “disturbing”.

“Upon learning of the incident, the high school worked quickly to identify those involved. As a school and a district, we do not tolerate this type of behavior,” Tom Gould, District Spokesman told WHMI. “The school has started the discipline process per the district’s student handbook, and law enforcement is involved.”