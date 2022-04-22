LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed three energy-efficiency projects that will get approximately $5 million in funding from the new Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund (EERF).

Through Governor Whitmer’s fiscal year 2022 budget recommendation that was passed by the Michigan Legislature, the EERF offers an opportunity to lower costs in state government as well as help make government facilities more energy efficient.

State government will keep leading by example and investing in clean, renewable energy to protect Michigan’s clean air and water and save taxpayer dollars. The bipartisan Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund will help us upgrade state buildings to cut energy costs, and we will continue finding ways to put Michiganders first as we work together to protect our Great Lakes, create good-paying clean energy jobs, and shore up our energy independence.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The three projects include:

State Warehouse Complex Solar Array

Funding will help build a solar array system that will generate approximately 400,000-kilowatt hours of electricity and give 100% of the electricity needed to power the State Facilities Administration Building.

General Services Building LED & Advance Lighting Controls Upgrade

With the money, all lights in the General Services Building to LED will be upgraded with advanced lighting controls that will save on energy costs.

The state will work with Consumers Energy and Graybar to participate in Graybar’s Smart Lighting Turn Key Program, which streamlines the conversion to LED lighting.

St. Louis Correctional Facility Green Prison Initiative Energy Performance Project

Funds will go towards finishing energy conservation measures to reduce energy use, water consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and operating and maintenance costs at the St. Louis Correctional Complex.

These projects would include installing two 800-kilowatt solar photovoltaic arrays, replacing fluorescent lighting with energy-saving LED lights, and retrofitting and updating 1,900 toilets, urinals, showerheads, and faucets.