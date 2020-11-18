Three-week emergency health order now underway; Here are the do’s and don’ts

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – The statewide three-week emergency epidemic order is now in effect for the state of Michigan that’ll impact schools, organized sports, bars and restaurants, indoor entertainment venues and limit gatherings, both indoors and out.

Here are the details:

*Indoor residential gatherings limited to no more than two households at a time

*Restricts outdoor gatherings to 25 people

*Closes entertainment facilities such as theaters, bowling centers, casinos, bingo halls and arcades

*restricts all indoor dining for bars and restaurants

*Group fitness classes are not allowed

*All colleges, universities and high schools are now 100% online.

This is not a stay-home order. State health officials say, this measure leaves open work that cannot be performed from home, like:

*Manufacturing, construction and health occupations

*Outdoor dining is allowed and ordering takeout is encouraged

*Parks will remain open

Gyms and pools can stay open for individual exercise only

Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed to take place, that includes:

*Retail shopping

*Public transit

*Personal-care services such as haircuts, by appointment.