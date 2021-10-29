Three-year-old gets a special new ride

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spartan Toyota just gave away a brand new truck to a very special little lady.

Three and a half year old Myah Schneider got a brand new ride yesterday, but this isn’t just any little Toyota Tundra. Myah has spina bifida, and her mother says using crutches leaves her unable to keep up with other kids.

“Myah has struggled with even just being three and a half years old is that she’s the only one at the only one who has crutches,” said Myah’s father Aaron Schneider. “When she goes to the playground or whatever so seeing a doll or anyone or anyone who has crutches or a wheelchair she always notices it and it always puts a smile on her face.”

But the biggest smile from Myah wasn’t because of this new ride, it was probably this new American Girl Doll.

Spartan Toyota, along with Capitol National Bank set up a college fund for Myah.

Whether its her crutches, her new truck, or new friends, it’s obvious that Myah has support wherever she goes.