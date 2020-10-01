‘Ticket scalping’ Now legal under new Michigan law

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are on display, in Tokyo. The unprecedented postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has left buyers of millions of tickets in a quandary. Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee say the Games will take place, but they have offered few details about how. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Under a new bill signed into law by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmerthis week, the act of selling an event ticket for more than the face value, is now legal.

The bill does offer protection to those buying the ticket, by requiring the seller to have actual possession or control of the ticket before offering it for sale.

The package also prohibits the practice of using, selling, purchasing, or possessing “ticketing bot” software that buys up large amounts of event tickets, circumventing a seller’s purchase limits.

The senate originated bill had several co-sponsors, including Mid-Michigan Senator Tom Barrett.