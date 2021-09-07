Tickets now on sale for upcoming shows at the Wharton Center

Wharton center shows going on sale

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Sept, 7, the Wharton Center begin individual ticket sales for its upcoming shows, which include new Broadway premieres & events with award winning performers.

This comes after a year long wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Wharton say the stage or its seats haven’t been used. But this season they except a large return, and can’t wait to see its audience.

This public sale includes the three Wharton Center Broadway premieres:

HADESTOWN/December 7-12, 2021

MEAN GIRLS/March 1-6, 2021

AINT TO PROUD/June 7-12, 2021

In additon, it will also have the popular show CATS. The Wharton’s Performing Arts events will also be on sale.

Each event will include remarkable and award winning performers from Broadway and TV stars like Renée Elise Goldsberry. Along with Emmy and Tony award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth.



Tickets can be purchased online, by phone or in person at the Wharton’s box office. Officials say as we get closer towards the end of the year, individual ticket sales will begin for more fan favorite shows. Disney’s Frozen and Hamilton.