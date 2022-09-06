EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tickets are on sale at the Wharton Center for upcoming shows in the 2022-2023 season.
This will include new Broadway premieres and events with award-winning performers.
Here are a few of the shows you can see.
Broadway shows:
- Pretty Woman The Musical
- Jagged Little Pill
- Beetlejuice
- Tina, the Tina Turner Musical
Wicked will also have individual tickets on sale later this year.
The Wharton Center’s Performing Arts Events:
- Scottish Chamber Orchestra with Nicola Benedetti: Oct. 18, 2022
- Alisa Weilerstein Bach Cello Suites: Jan. 26, 2023
- Imani Winds: March 25, 2023
- New York Philharmonic String Quartet: April 6, 2023
A majority of the shows showcased this season at the Wharton will not require masks.
You can find tickets and more information on events by clicking here.