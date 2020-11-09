Tigers, Lugnuts open ballparks for flu shot clinics

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Take me out to the ballpark – for a flu shot. Flu shots will be available Monday and Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit and Jackson Field in Lansing.

The doses will be provided by the state of Michigan and administered by Meijer pharmacy teams. The clinics are for everyone, including people who are uninsured or have limited health insurance coverage.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Detroit Tigers play at Comerica Park. Jackson Field is the home of the minor league Lansing Lugnuts.