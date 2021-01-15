Tim Allen to speak at Hillsdale College graduation

Hillsdale, Mich. (WLNS) — Tim Allen will be the 2021 commencement speaker for Hillsdale College, the college announced on social media Friday.

The ceremony will take place May 8.

Tim Allen is an actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer. He is best known for his starring roles in the ABC sitcom Home Improvement and the ABC/FOX sitcom Last Man Standing. A graduate of Western Michigan University, he has also starred in many movies, including The Santa Clause trilogy, the Toy Story series (as the voice of Buzz Lightyear), For Richer or Poorer, Galaxy Quest, Big Trouble, Christmas with the Kranks, The Shaggy Dog, Wild Hogs, and Crazy on the Outside.