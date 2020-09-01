Tip leads to rescue of about 4 dozen dogs, cats from home

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – About four dozen dogs and cats have been rescued from a Pittsfield Township home.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley says a tip led investigators Friday to the home where they found 31 dogs and 14 cats.

Two dogs were found dead.

The agency says the animals had been living among raw sewage and feces.

Some were underweight and several needed emergency medical care.

Investigators were expected to submit the case to authorities for possible charges.

Pittsfield Township is about 49 miles west of Detroit.