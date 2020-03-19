Tips for families rescheduling Disney vacations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–The travel industry has already been hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak, including “The happiest place on Earth.”

Families from Michigan are working to reschedule Disney vacations due to sudden closures at the parks. It was a huge decision to close the parks–one that will likely cost the company millions of dollars.

A lot of families had to cancel their spring break trips to avoid spreading the coronavirus further and to encourage social distancing.Those cancellations may carry over to summer trips if the virus continues to spread at this rate.

So far Disney has canceled reservations scheduled between now and the end of June, according to Me & the Mouse Travel Specialist Beth Rodgers. If you booked a trip for that window of time, you do have the option to postpone or reschedule either for the summer or later on in the year. But if you can’t make any future dates work, Disney officials say they will get you your money back.

“If you do not do anything, as far as not canceling, and you also don’t rebook it as far the future date,” Rodgers says, “then Disney will automatically cancel your reservation and you will have your payment refunded to you in full within seven to ten business days.”

Families looking to reschedule are encouraged to reach out to Disney directly at the following numbers:

Walt Disney World: 407-939-5277

Disneyland: 714-781-4636

Disney Cruise Line: 1-800-951-3532