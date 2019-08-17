Tips for getting starstruck in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Lansing Community College staff will be on hand at the downtown campus for walk-in enrollment.

LCC Staff can fast track you through the admissions process as well as advise you of which classes to take and connect you with the resources you will need to succeed.

The event includes help with financial aid questions, meet with a success coach and register for classes. You can also submit transcripts and test scores or take placement tests as well as get information about scholarships, grants and aid.

Walk into the Gannon Building between August 19th and the 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to become an enrolled LCC student.

To make the most of your time, LCC recommends applying online, submitting a FAFSA for financial aid using school code 002278 as well as finding previous high school and college transcripts.

Be prepared by bringing any transcripts you have, ACT/SAT scores, knowing important information like your social security number, and having any financial aid or loan documents available with you.