Tips for preventing and spotting colon cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The death of actor Chadwick Boseman after a four-year battle with colon cancer has shined a light on the dangers of the disease.

Roughly 150,000 people are diagnosed with colon cancer in the United States each year. While thousands die from the disease, doctors say it’s doesn’t have to be a death sentence.

Sparrow doctor Gordan Srkalovic says that percentage could be even higher if its caught sooner. Early stage cancers have a better chance of being cured with surgery or supplemented with chemotherapy at more advanced stages.

U.S. officials recommend getting regular colonoscopies starting at age 50, or at 45 if you have certain risk factors.

“Particularly patients who have a history of polyps, history of colon cancer or very strong family history of colon cancer,” Srkalovic says, “particularly family history with patients at young age.”

Even if you don’t meet the age requirement or have any risk factors, Srkalovic says making healthy changes to your diet and lifestyle can lower your chances of developing cancer and committing to scheduled colonoscopies is one of the biggest tools doctors and patients can use to stay ahead of the disease.

“It is, in some way, an invasive procedure,” he says, “which also requires significant preparation which patients, really most of the patients don’t like.”

Bottom line: you can take action against colon cancer before it becomes an issue.