COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Many drivers use a two-mile stretch of Sprinkle Road from Gull Road to Comstock High School in Comstock Township. At least one of them didn’t seem to care about the construction project to improve the road.

Photos posted Wednesday by the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County (RCKC) show at least three sets of tire treads going across the median, over the wet pavement.

RCKC Communications Administrator Sarah Phillips said crews were disappointed by the damage they came across on Monday.

“It’s hard to say exactly why, other than just maybe a lack of understanding as to the consequences — just the matter of safety. People don’t really understand,” Phillips said.

According to the commission, this will cost the county around $3,000 and push the project back by at least a day.

“It costs additional gas tax dollars that could’ve been used somewhere else,” Phillips said. “There is just a lot of extra time that goes into that – not only by the construction workers but also the admin time that goes into that, the planning time, all those sorts of things.”

Tire treads on Sprinkle Road concrete. (Courtesy of Road Commission of Kalamazoo County Facebook)

The RCKC is currently in talks with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office for extra patrols around the area. But they have one request for drivers.

“We just urge people… for the safety of yourself and our workers, please do not enter construction zones,” Phillips said. “The core issue of it is safety… to the driver, but especially to the pedestrians, the workers.”