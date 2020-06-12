TMSG: Bus drivers use books to bond with kids

Dean Transportation has teamed up with Schuler Books for a virtual ‘story time’ all summer long.

Bus Drivers from around the state have volunteered to read popular children’s books to students on Dean Transportation’s Facebook page.

Organizers say, it gives kids a sense of consistency and connection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as Chivon Kloepfer shows you in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, the Dean drivers are really enjoying the experience as well.

