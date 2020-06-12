TMSG: Bus drivers use books to bond with kids

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

Dean Transportation has teamed up with Schuler Books for a virtual ‘story time’ all summer long.

Bus Drivers from around the state have volunteered to read popular children’s books to students on Dean Transportation’s Facebook page.

Organizers say, it gives kids a sense of consistency and connection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as Chivon Kloepfer shows you in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, the Dean drivers are really enjoying the experience as well.

Watch the story above.

For a link to the virtual story time series, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar