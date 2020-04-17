TMSG: Teen’s 3D Help for Hospitals

With the COVID-19 pandemic we’re all facing right now, everyone is encouraged to wear cloth face masks when they leave the house.

For health care workers on the front lines, they need to wear special masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 patients. Sometimes, those masks stay on for 12 hours.

As a result, they can cause pain around the ears.

As 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer explains in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, 14-year-old Alex Schulte from Grand Ledge found a solution to that problem, and now, he’s helping hundreds of people with his 3D printer.

Watch the story above.

If you’d like to help Alex continue making the ear savers, you can find a link to his GoFundMe page, here.