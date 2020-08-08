Today is the last day to donate supplies for kids going back-to-school in Jackson

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — The Salvation Army and Walmart are teaming up to ensure students have the supplies they need for the return to school.

And they are asking for your help to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies, including backpacks, notebooks, pencils, or calculators.

Volunteers say there is an even greater need to donate this year due to the pandemic.

Collection bins will be placed in the Walmart by the Westwood Mall behind the cash registers on the left and right side near the exit.

If you would like to donate, you will have until 4:30 p.m. to do it.