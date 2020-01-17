TODAY: Rescanning your television to watch WLNS-TV with an antenna

WLNS-TV 6 will be moving to a different frequency so if you use an antenna to watch TV for free, you will have to rescan your television set after Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. to continue receiving WLNS-TV 6 programming.

Cable and satellite viewers or people who watch television over the internet are not affected.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

If you use an antenna to receive WLNS-TV, you will need to simply rescan your TV. To rescan, use your remote and click on “Menu”. Go to the “Channels” tab, click enter or OK. Click on “scan channels or find channels” and start the scanning process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control if you are having problems. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel number as before.





