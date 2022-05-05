DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A 2-year-old boy was saved by some quick thinking on Thursday after he was spotted face-down in the water in Valhalla Park.

The boy wandered off from his mother during a family picnic and was found by a park employee who performed lifesaving measures. A former Army combat medic also performed CPR measures on the child.

Delhi Township Fire Department was contacted and also performed CPR when they arrived. Paramedics continued CPR in the ambulance where the boy regained consciousness.

The boy arrived at Sparrow awake and alert, Delhi Twp. Fire Department Chief Brian Ball confirmed.

“I’m just happy that everybody was able to stand and perform, I’m happy our community stood up and helped,” said Chief Ball. “[I] couldn’t be happier for our own employees to do what they did and save this kid.”