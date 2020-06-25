‘Together we can’: Jackson Woman aims to bring light back to her community

Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to be in need, she’s been there before. That’s why she needed to do something, and give back to her community.

“I was once in a situation many many years ago that I was turned down, and I knew that it was something that I wanted to do, and had to do to make Jackson better,” said CEO of the Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, Brenda Hughes.

Now the CEO of the Jackson organization ‘Giving Back to the Community’ she doesn’t turn anyone away, while providing people with everything from clothing to food to toys to household items all for free. She often times buys them herself to help nearly 50 families a week. She says, the response has been overwhelming.

“They were like you got a big heart Brenda, thank you for helping us. It’s a beautiful feeling knowing that you are helping someone else.”

In her building are the words ‘where there is darkness light always wins,’ describing where she’s been, and the people she wants to help.

“That means we all live, and sometimes we want to give up, and we live in a dark place sometimes, but know that Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community is light, and always know the light stays on.”

She is now taking appointments one person at a time. To contact her, or to donate items there is a link below.

https://jacksonmichigangivingback.org/