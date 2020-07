LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two icons of Michigan State University sports will join the governor today during a live briefing on Michigan’s fight against coronavirus.

Men’s head basketball coach Tom Izzo and women’s head coach Suzy Merchant will be with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during her news briefing, scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

You can watch the briefing live on wlns.com and on WLNS-TV 6.