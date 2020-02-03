Tonight on 6 News at 5:30: Mondays for Moms

Lansing (WLNS)— There’s a new weekly segment coming to 6 News at 5:30 starting tonight, called “Mondays for Moms”. Each week Chivon Kloepfer dives into another topic, focusing on challenges moms face everyday.

The segments will feature experts including dietitians, therapists, fitness and child development experts, who answer questions, and give advice, in navigating the day to day hurdles of motherhood.

We’ve got a sneak peak at what’s in store both tonight, and the weeks to come, in the video above.

