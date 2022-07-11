IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A tornado warning was issued around 10:15 p.m. Monday evening in Clinton and Ionia counties.

The storm developed extremely quickly and had the potential to be very serious.

The tornado warning expired in Clinton County around 10:45 p.m. and roughly 10 minutes before that in Ionia County.

According to a weather alert at the time, a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado was located six miles northeast of Portland.

A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for Shiawassee County.

Consumers Energy has begun reporting power outages in the area where the storm rolled through.

Stay tuned for more information.