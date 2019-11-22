Toy Drive kicks off at Silver Bells tonight

If you’re out at Silver Bells in downtown Lansing tonight you might see a “Toy Mill” while you’re walking around.

This is where the Lansing Board of Water and Light will be accepting toys as part of their Toys for Tots drive.

It goes through 9:00 tonight so you can drop them off before or during Silver Bells.

You can bring any toys you want as long as they are new and unwrapped.

If you want to donate some toys after today, BWL will take them at their customer service center on Haco Drive in Lansing.

So remember: new toys only and you can drop them off tonight and really make someone’s Christmas brighter.