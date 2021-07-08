Toyota pulls support from some Republican lawmakers in D.C.

FILE – In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo. Toyota has reversed itself and says its political action committee will no longer contribute to legislators who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election win. The move comes after a social media backlash over the contributions, with threats to stop buying Toyota vehicles. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Japanese automaker Toyota announced Thursday that the company and its political action committee will no longer support Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

This move is a response to the social media backlash following a report from Axios last month showing Toyota was the number-one contributor to lawmakers who objected to certification.

“We are actively listening to our stakeholders, and at this time, have decided to stop contributing to those members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election,” the company said in a statement.

Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin told the Associated Press in an email Thursday the company will not seek refunds of contributions it has already made and has not reached a final decision on whether those contributions will continue in the future.