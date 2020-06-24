Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem

This photo taken Feb. 14, 2013, shows the Toyota logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Toyota says it hopes to prevent further cases after authorities ruled that one of its engineers killed himself after being repeatedly ridiculed by his boss. The company acknowledged the case, reported Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) – Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

The company says the hybrids are designed to go into a fail-safe mode if there are faults in the hybrid system.

But in rare instances, they may not go into fail-safe and the engines could lose power and stall.

Toyota says power steering and braking would stay on, but at higher speeds, the stalling could raise the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the hybrid software at no cost to owners. Owners will be notified in late August.