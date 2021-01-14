Toyota settles emissions allegations for $180M

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Toyota has agreed to pay $180 million to the U.S. government to settle allegations that it failed to report problems with its pollution control systems.

The government accused the company of knowing about those defects but delaying reports to the Environmental Protection Agency for a decade in violation of the Clean Air Act. The problem affected millions of vehicles.

Toyota also agreed in court to investigate any future emissions system problems quickly and report them to the government in a timely manner.