The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is handling a crash on westbound I-96 near Mt. Hope, causing traffic delays along I-96 and I-496.

Two lanes of eastbound are closed and one land of westbound are closed, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred when a tanker drove into the median.

No one was seriously injured.

In the meantime, you can expect delays on both sides of I-96 and I-496.