TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Silver Bells

LANSING (WLNS) – The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces the following travel lane reductions and street closures will be in effect on Friday November 22, 2019, for Silver Bells in the City.

Closing around 6:00 a.m. Friday 11-22-19 through noon Saturday 11-23-19:

Allegan Street between Washington Square and Grand Avenue for the Silver Bells Village.

Lane restriction for this activity on Allegan Street will start west of Walnut Street continuing to east of Washington Square

Closing for pre-parade staging:

Washington Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Lenawee Street – 11:30 A.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Hillsdale Street from Capitol Avenue to Grand Avenue – 11:30 A.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Closed for the Silver Bells Events (Actual start times will vary the posted times are approximates):

Washington Square from Lenawee Street to Washtenaw Street – 4:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Washington Square from Washtenaw Street to Ottawa Street – 4:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Michigan Avenue from Grand Avenue to Capitol Avenue – 4:30 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Allegan Street from Capitol Avenue to Washington Square – 4:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Capitol Avenue from Ottawa Street to Allegan Street – 5:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Ottawa Street from Grand Avenue to Capitol Avenue – 5:00 P.M. to 8:15 P.M.

Washtenaw Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue – 4:30 P.M. to 8:30P.M.

Lenawee Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue – 4:30 P.M. to 8:15 P.M.

Kalamazoo Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue – 4:30 P.M. to 8:15 P.M.

St Joseph Street between I-496 Exit 7A and Grand Avenue – 5:00 P.M. to 9:30 P.M.

Washtenaw Street between Townsend St. and Capitol Avenue – 5:00 P.M. to 8:15 P.M

Kalamazoo Street between Townsend St. and Capitol Avenue – 5:00 P.M. to 8:15 P.M

Allegan Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue – 5:30 P.M. to 8:15 P.M

Lane reductions will be in effect at the following locations:

Washington Avenue northbound from Malcolm X to St. Joseph Street – 11:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Allegan Street between Walnut Street and Capitol Avenue – 6:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.