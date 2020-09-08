Traffic fatalities on Labor Day weekend down from last year

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning reports show fewer people died from traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day Holiday weekend compared with 2019.
This year, initial reports show eight fatal traffic crashes resulting in 8 fatalities on Michigan roads during the holiday weekend.
Of the eight people killed, four were motorcyclists and one was a pedestrian.
In 2019, 10 people died from traffic crashes, MHSP reports.
