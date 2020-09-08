Traffic fatalities on Labor Day weekend down from last year

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning reports show fewer people died from traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day Holiday weekend compared with 2019.

This year, initial reports show eight fatal traffic crashes resulting in 8 fatalities on Michigan roads during the holiday weekend.

Of the eight people killed, four were motorcyclists and one was a pedestrian.

In 2019, 10 people died from traffic crashes, MHSP reports.