Traffic safety awareness campaign aims to help Michigan high school students

PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) - Health officials are reporting the first flu death in Oakland County this flu season.

The Oakland County Health Division was notified of a flu-associated death in a 69-year-old man.

“Vaccination is the most effective protection against the flu,” said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County. “Don’t wait to get the flu shot. Contact your doctor or nearest pharmacy for flu vaccine availability.”

The Health Division recommends everyone over the age of 6 months receive an influenza vaccination and take preventative actions to avoid spreading flu.

Those who are at a higher risk of flu complications include children younger than 5 years old, pregnant women, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Officials say there are fewer reports of the flu this year as compared to previous years at this time.