Traffic safety awareness campaign aims to help Michigan high school students

A Michigan traffic safety awareness campaign is hoping to help students at high schools across the state become better drivers.

The Strive for a Safer Drive campaign hopes to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities among new teen drivers.

Student-led campaign topics may include distracted driving, seat belt use, underage drinking and impaired driving, speeding and winter driving.

The program is presented by Ford Driving Skills for Life and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Up to 75 schools will be selected for the program and participating schools will each receive $1,000 to conduct their campaign.

All Michigan High Schools are eligible to apply, the deadline to apply is November 14.

