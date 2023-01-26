MUSKGEON, Mich. (WLNS)- Michigan State Troopers from the Grand Rapids post had a bout of unexpected excitement when a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Thursday evening.

At around 6:00 p.m., Troopers were assisting the West Michigan Enforcement Team in a drug investigation. During the investigation, troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The suspect’s car slammed into a patrol vehicle before running away.

A high-speed chase ensued down US-31. Troopers deployed tire deflating devices to no avail.

Troopers then had to perform a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to disable the speeding vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Muskegon County Jail.

There were no injuries.