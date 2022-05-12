EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Wednesday was quite a busy day for troopers with Michigan State Police.

According to a tweet thread from MSP First District, a trooper with the Lansing Post stopped a man on Lansing Rd. near Island Hwy in Eaton County.

Deputies found methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and brass knuckles in the 34-year-old man’s possession.

Additionally, a 34-year-old woman from Eaton Rapids was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Both were taken into police custody and lodged.

Meanwhile in Jackson County, another 34-year-old man from New York was arrested after a traffic stop, when troopers with the Hometown Security Team found a gun in his car.

The man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and was lodged.