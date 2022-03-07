CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents in one Clinton County mobile home park said they had a rude awaking this Monday morning in the form of a letter from management giving them just weeks to move out.

Residents at Rotunda trailer park said they were not expecting to find a letter like this.

Some residents weren’t even aware of the letter until 6 News told them about it. One long-time resident said he’s now scrambling to find an affordable place to live.

“I just find it to be pretty upsetting because like I said, I don’t have nowhere to go and I don’t know where I’m going to go,” said resident Michael Hayes Sr.

Hayes said he has lived at Rotunda Trailer Park for 11 years. He and his neighbors say they got a letter from management this morning notifying them of the park’s closure.

The letter dated March 5 read: “As of April 5, 2022, Rotunda Trailer Park will close. Please expect to vacate by that date. All services will cease to operate by then. We thank you for your patronage and wish you well in the future.”

The letter was signed by manager Teresa Hayes. Residents said it has been difficult to contact management.

Michael Hayes Sr. claims the property owner has not been making their utility payments, something other people echoed.

“The water was supposed to be shut off today and it’s still on,” he said.

Two men who did not want to speak to 6 News on camera said they are planning to reach out to the city of DeWitt for help, as well as Clinton County’s department of human services.

As for Hayes Sr, he said he’s just focusing on finding a place to live by the end of the month.

“My plans are to find another apartment if possible, but I don’t know where. I don’t want to move out of Lansing. My grandkids are here. So if I can find another place here then fine,” he said.

6 News tried multiple times and different ways to reach the manager of the mobile home park but they would not answer our phone calls, nor come to the door to make a comment.

