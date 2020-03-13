Travel agencies deal with big hit from coronavirus

Jennifer Rudloff has been in the travel business for more than 25 years. As the Co-owner at Aloha Travel in Jackson, she says they are staying busy, but it’s safe to say it’s for a different reason.

“It’s been trying. It’s been extremely busy with phone calls, and concerns, said Rudloff.

So far Covid-19 has spread to more than 100 countries around the world. President Trump recently said he was sharply restricting travel to the US from more than two dozen European countries. Despite the hard times, Rudloff says she’s been working the phones day, and night, and often sits on hold with cruise lines, tour operators, and airlines for hours on end.

“It’s been tough, but that’s what we are here for, and we are just going to continue to be here and take care of people,” said Rudloff.

One customer says he won’t stop the virus from booking his next vacation.

“If I get sick I take care of it but I’m not going to spend my life worrying about being sick because I’ll be sick someday whether I take all the precautions or not,” said happy traveler, Jimmy Hutch.

Many companies are implementing policies for people over the age of 70 to require a doctors note to ensure they are safe to travel.

Rudloff says they are taking each situation case by case, and urge customers to listen to the CDC.

If you are planning on booking a trip in the future it’s important to carefully read insurance policies. Many standard insurance policies generally don’t cover situations like the virus.

“It’s a cancel for any reason policy. You need to be very careful, and read through your policies, and if it says cancel for any reason you need to read the specifics,” said Rudloff.

