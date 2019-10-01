Traveling this holiday season? Now is the time to buy

Flying out of Detroit this holiday season?

Here are some flights that depart this fall from Detroit for less than $100 before tax.

The following destinations are available with departures from Detroit for under $100 each way:

Atlanta – $90

Baltimore/Washington D.C. – $49

Chicago – $49

Dallas – $89

Denver – $99

Manchester, New Hampshire – $98

Nashville – $79

St. Louis – $79

Flights from Grand Rapids to Baltimore, Chicago and Denver are also available for less than $100 each way. Midwest destinations like Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and St. Loui can also be found out of Grand Rapids for $122 or less.

For those departing out of Cleveland or Chicago, different destinations and lower rates are also available, such as Chicago where destinations like Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Kansas City, New York, Philadelphia and others can be found for under $100 each way.

The sale runs from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Thursday Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PST. All travel booked must be made between November 13, 2019, and February 12, 2020. However, the sale is blacked out during some dates surrounding the holiday season. You cannot use the sale pricing from November 22-December 3, 2019 and December 19, 2019-January 5, 2020.

