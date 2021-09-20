Traverse City Police Department respond to bear in driveway

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — A bear was found in the driveway of Ninth and Tenth St in Traverse City late last night.

Police have since reached out to the Department of natural Resources Wildlife Division.

The bear caused some damage to the property while tending to some bird feeders and garbage left out.

The Traverse City Police Department (TCPD) asks that people put their bird feed up and not make food easily accessible.

According to Facebook post from TCPD, officials were working on a solution and planned to relocated him shortly.

No updates have been provided on the bear.