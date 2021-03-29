Treasury extends FAFSA deadline priority consideration to May 1

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students who want to be given priority consideration for financial aid programs in Michigan now have extra time to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

That’s according to the Michigan Department of Treasury, which announced Monday that Academic Year 2021-22 FAFSA submissions now received at the federal processor on or before May 1 — rather than the original March 1 deadline — are given priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant.

The “FAFSA,” application is an important part of financial aid, especially when it comes to applying for grants, scholarships and other forms of financial assistance.

“Completing the FAFSA should be on top of everyone’s list when applying for college financial aid. We are hopeful that this deadline change will help families who have been faced with challenges during the pandemic. Please do not delay and complete this free application today.” Robin Lott, executive director of Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning.

Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the new May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive.

Prior to completing the FAFSA online, the student and at least one parent or guardian must obtain a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at www.fafsa.gov.

This ID serves as a legal signature and confirms an applicant’s identity when accessing financial aid information through certain U.S. Department of Education websites.

To get started with the FAFSA, go to www.fafsa.gov. To learn more about State of Michigan scholarships and grant programs, visit MI Student Aid’s website at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

MI Student Aid is a key resource in Michigan for finding the financial resources needed to pay for college. For more information, contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, 1-888-447-2687 or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.