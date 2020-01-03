Treasury: Scammers using fake letters in collections scam

LANSING (WLNS) — If you have received mail with a notice that you are past-due on your tax debt, please be alert of the following scam.

The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning taxpayers of a scam where a letter appears to be a government document regarding an overdue tax bill.

The letter asks the recipient to immediately call a toll-free number to resolve a state tax debt.

The letter then threatens to seize the recipient’s assets, including property and Social Security benefits if that state tax debt is not resolved.

“This is a tricky scam that’s been reported throughout the state over the past year,” said Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good, who oversees Treasury’s Financial and Administrative Services programs. “Taxpayers have rights. If you have questions about an outstanding state tax debt, please contact us through a verified number so we can talk about options.”

Recipients of this scam shoudl be weary especially because the letter looks more credible than it is. The letter uses personal facts about the recipient’s tax debt that is taken from a public database.

The state Treasury department only communicates with taxpayers through official letters sent through the U.S. Postal Service. Taxpayers who receive a letter from a scammer or have questions about their state debts should call Treasury’s Collection Service Center at 517-636-5265.