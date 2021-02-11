Trial for alleged Whitmer kidnappers postponed for 7 months

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The trial for the five men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now being postponed for seven months.

The judge officially moved the date from March 23 to October 12 to give defense lawyers more time to receive and analyze evidence.

Last October the FBI discovered and dismantled a plot to kidnap the governor.

Six people in total were charged in federal court, while eight others were charged in state court for assisting them.

One of the six, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty last month and said he would cooperate with prosecutors.